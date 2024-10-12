Bittensor (TAO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.86 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Bittensor has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can now be bought for approximately $658.01 or 0.01045845 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a market cap of $4.86 billion and $202.96 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00252551 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor was first traded on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,380,936 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,380,936. The last known price of Bittensor is 638.53718394 USD and is up 13.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $201,377,521.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars.

