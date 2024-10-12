Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.61 million, a PE ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.92. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. Research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $272,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $432,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at $1,156,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

