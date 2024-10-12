Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.70.

NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,350,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 565,362 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $5,386,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth $5,074,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,617,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

