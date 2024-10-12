Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.64 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $4.34 or 0.00006860 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $69.64 million and $389,509.38 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,260.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.59 or 0.00520913 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00072623 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 4.2990906 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $363,258.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

