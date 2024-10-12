Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,239.45 billion and approximately $30.62 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $62,704.97 on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.38 or 0.00521940 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00030224 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00073018 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,766,412 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

