BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Down 84.9% in September

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the September 15th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKYI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 57,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 673.82%.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

