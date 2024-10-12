BinaryX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $400.69 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One BinaryX token can now be bought for approximately $82.65 or 0.00131767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $400.69 million and $110,415.31 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00252048 BTC.
About BinaryX
BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BinaryX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.
