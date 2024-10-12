Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 2,231,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,315,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.44%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

