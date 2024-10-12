Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Update

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Big Yellow Group Stock Performance
Shares of BYLOF opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $17.88.
Big Yellow Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Big Yellow Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.