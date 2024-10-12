Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Update

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the September 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

Shares of BYLOF opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.