Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Shares Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.76. 80,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 349,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity at Bicara Therapeutics

About Bicara Therapeutics

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares in the company, valued at $77,461,524. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,461,524. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.