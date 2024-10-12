Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Shares Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.76. 80,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 349,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.
