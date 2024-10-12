Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Insider Transactions at Bicara Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,156,566. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,461,524. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

