BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HXU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$26.33 and last traded at C$26.30. Approximately 90,831 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 54,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.16.

BetaPro S&P/TSX 60 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.81.

