Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 58 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up 2.5% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. BTIG Research cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $419.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $429.67 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.13 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $421.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

