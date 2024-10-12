Bennett Selby Investments LP Has $568,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,410.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $811.42 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,339.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,297.25.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,441.35.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,545 shares of company stock worth $33,968,828. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

