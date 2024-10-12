Bennett Selby Investments LP Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 437.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $108.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $112.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

