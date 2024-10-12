Bennett Selby Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bennett Selby Investments LP reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.8% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,378,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

UNP stock opened at $242.31 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.97 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average of $238.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

