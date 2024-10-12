Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires 137 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FACT Capital LP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,251,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,152,000 after buying an additional 199,015 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $190.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average of $162.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

