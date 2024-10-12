Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Update

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

Beneficient stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,402. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Beneficient

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

