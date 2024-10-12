Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Update

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the September 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Beneficient Stock Performance
Beneficient stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,402. Beneficient has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Beneficient
