Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in September

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.91.
About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
