Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in September

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.91.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

