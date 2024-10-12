Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

