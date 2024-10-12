Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $67.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.