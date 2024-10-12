Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 639,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $124.57.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.