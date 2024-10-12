Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 603 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,766,000 after buying an additional 627,127 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 353,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 250,610 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 604,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,011,000 after buying an additional 161,740 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 131,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,925,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB opened at $52.25 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $52.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

