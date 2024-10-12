Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,992 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,910,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,721,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.