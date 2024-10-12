Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 36,925 shares in the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

