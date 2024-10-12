Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 229,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF alerts:

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.