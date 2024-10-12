Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,534 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day moving average of $124.38. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

