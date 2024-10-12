Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,364 Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBND. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,869,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,462,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,054,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,639,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,950,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $53.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $55.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

