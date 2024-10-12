Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 230.1% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 0.6 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Articles

