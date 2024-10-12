Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) CEO Gina Boswell Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.7 %

BBWI opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

