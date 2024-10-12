Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BASFY. Citigroup raised Basf to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Basf to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Basf alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Basf

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BASFY opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,285.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Basf has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Equities analysts expect that Basf will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.