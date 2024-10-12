Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.80 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Barnes Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is -55.17%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

