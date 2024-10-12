Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPV. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 83.7% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPV opened at $16.91 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

About Barings Participation Investors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

