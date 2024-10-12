Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BGH opened at $15.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

