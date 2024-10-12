Barclays Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $30.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,007.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Mosaic by 523.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 181,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mosaic by 1,815.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,682,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,743,000 after buying an additional 10,124,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

