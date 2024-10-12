Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,684,700 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the September 15th total of 626,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 330.3 days.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.31.
About Banco de Sabadell
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco de Sabadell
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.