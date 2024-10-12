B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $2.98. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 12,836 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

