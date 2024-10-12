AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.700-5.100 EPS.

AZZ Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $77.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. AZZ has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. AZZ’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

AZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of AZZ to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.80.

Insider Activity at AZZ

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,121.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

