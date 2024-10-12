Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZRGF opened at $63.33 on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15.

Azrieli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.