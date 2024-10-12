Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Short Interest Update

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Azrieli Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AZRGF opened at $63.33 on Friday. Azrieli Group has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15.
Azrieli Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Azrieli Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.