Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.84 and last traded at $43.88, with a volume of 353124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Azenta Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Azenta during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Azenta by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

