AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

NYSE AXS opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $82.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,909,000 after purchasing an additional 152,914 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,538,000 after acquiring an additional 213,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,928,000 after purchasing an additional 545,546 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,417,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,144,000 after buying an additional 157,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

