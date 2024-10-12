Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 541 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $582.35. 2,591,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. The firm has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $583.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.96.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

