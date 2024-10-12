Avondale Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:DJT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,240,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,228. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $79.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.

Insider Activity

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,299.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,839.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.