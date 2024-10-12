Avondale Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Separately, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Up 4.8 %
NASDAQ:DJT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 48,240,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,293,228. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $79.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.97.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,299.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,839.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.