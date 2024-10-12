Avondale Wealth Management Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,866,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,081,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 167,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $53.38. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

