Avity Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 35,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $12.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $516.30. 2,409,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $517.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.15. The firm has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

