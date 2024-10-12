Avity Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Oracle by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Oracle by 33.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 151,188 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after buying an additional 37,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock valued at $164,762,400. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,869,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,808. The stock has a market cap of $487.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.