Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $19.38 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,545 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 1.5% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Carrier Global by 359.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 305,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 310,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,958,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,614. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.