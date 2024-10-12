Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,110 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 84.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 40,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Dell Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,671,062. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE DELL traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $127.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,811,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,538,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

