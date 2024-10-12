Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $658.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $172,588.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,862.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,734 shares of company stock valued at $197,431 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $18,425,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 51.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,673,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after acquiring an additional 904,733 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 5,631.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 713,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,099,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after buying an additional 695,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.