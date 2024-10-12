Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVNW. B. Riley cut their target price on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $38.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 163,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 45.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

